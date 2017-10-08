Japanese Grand Prix: Race Live Blog

Follow all the action from Race Day at the Japanese Grand Prix live right here.

13:55 Raikkonen is done with his softs and has pitted for supersofts. He emerges just ahead of the Force India duo, P6. Bottas is also in and after a slick stop he emerges in P4.

13:50 Ricciardo has pitted for softs and is out in P5, behind the long-running Raikkonen. Meanwhile, Vettel is in a philosophical state of mind.

VET: "Being critical is part of our job but I have to protect them [the team]. We'll go flat out for the next four races" #JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/oApYOAtiSd — Formula 1 (@F1) October 8, 2017

13:45 Mercedes have opted to cover off Verstappen by pitting Hamilton, and he emerges a second ahead of the Red Bull. Ricciardo now leads, with Bottas behind him.

LAP 23/53: Race leader HAM goes into the pits He emerges in P3, between BOT (0 stops) and VER (1 stop)#JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/nPVVzDXjHp — Formula 1 (@F1) October 8, 2017

13:40 Hamilton still holding sway at the front, as Verstappen is the first of the leaders to pit. The Dutchman fights of Raikkonen into turn one and is out in P4!

FASTEST SECTORS: RIC ensuring HAM isn't having everything his own way Surely not long before the leaders go into the pits#JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/d4JtmjtIFF — Formula 1 (@F1) October 8, 2017

13:35 Just a reminder of how devastating today could be for Vettel, as Hamilton still leads from Verstappen.

AS IT STANDS: HAM 59 points clear of VET in the championship Vettel needs a big favour from the Red Bulls…#JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/a6MiAgZ38E — Formula 1 (@F1) October 8, 2017

13:30 Ocon has been slipping back of late, and it’s a Red Bull sandwich at the front!

LAP 12/53: And now BOT moves past OCO too P1 Mercedes

P2 Red Bull

P3 Red Bull

P4 Mercedes#JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/yf22Gh0FuZ — Formula 1 (@F1) October 8, 2017

13:25 The VSC has ended, Ricciardo attacks Ocon and sweeps around the outside into Turn One! Bottas follows suit! Here’s an image of Ericsson’s misfortune.

LAP 9/53: VIRTUAL SAFETY CAR ERI goes off at Degner and his race is over#JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/NlxOtAgvgl — Formula 1 (@F1) October 8, 2017

13:20 We have double waved yellows as Marcus Ericsson slides off into the barriers, and now a Virtual Safety Car.

13:15 The Safety Car is in and we’re back underway! Hamilton leads! Vettel is passed by Perez and is now P7. Is this the end for the German? He’s dropping back from the leaders! Ferrari ask their man to pit to retire the car. That’s that for him!

LAP 5/53: 📻Ferrari: "Box, Sebastian, box… we will retire the car" More heartbreak for Vettel – his race is over#JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/3rP9ZLmBl0 — Formula 1 (@F1) October 8, 2017

13:10 In all of that, Carlos Sainz slid off at the first corner and is into the gravel. We have a Safety Car. Ferrari trying to instruct Vettel on possible solutions…

13:05 On the grid, the green flag waves, here come the red lights, one, two, three, four, five, zero! GO! Hamilton and Vettel start well and hold position! Verstappen has passed Ricciardo for P3, and now he’s past Vettel for P2! Ricciardo drops to P5 as he is passed by Ocon! Vettel has a major problem! His car had a spark plug problem on the grid, could this be coming back to haunt him now? He’s dropped down to P6!

13:00 Right, formation lap time, Hamilton leads them around. All of the top ten are on supersoft tyres, except Bottas and Raikkonen, who start of softs and will run long.

12:52 Here, then, is the weather. Warmer than yesterday, with no rain expected.

15 MINUTES TO LIGHTS OUT ⏰ Perfect conditions at Suzuka for the #JapaneseGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/wSbvejrW1n — Formula 1 (@F1) October 8, 2017

12:45 The run to the start at Suzuka isn’t particularly long, and the circuit is relatively narrow, which makes overtaking tricky. Still, there is likely to be some attrition along the way, for as several drivers have found out this weekend, one should never get too comfortable around this iconic track.

ONE HOUR TO LIGHTS OUT ⏰ High speeds Not too much braking No wonder the drivers love Suzuka so much#JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/H9GP2bexaY — Formula 1 (@F1) October 8, 2017

12:40 Before we turn our attention fully to the race today, a bit of news that you may not have heard: Carlos Sainz will be racing for Renault in the US Grand Prix in two weeks’ time. The Spaniard was already set to leave Toro Rosso for 2018, but it appears that all parties are happy to let the switch occur earlier. Jolyon Palmer thus loses his seat after today’s race, while it is expected that Daniil Kvyat will return to partner Toro Rosso rookie Pierre Gasly.

SAI: "It's a very emotional race for me. I'm leaving a lot of good friends behind at Toro Rosso" #JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 #F1 pic.twitter.com/QBD1mhoOpp — Formula 1 (@F1) October 8, 2017

12:35 The drivers are out for the driver’s parade, it’s a lovely, sunny day at Suzuka.

12:30 Out two main title contenders are the most successful drivers (on the current grid) around Suzuka. Can Hamilton match Vettel’s tally of four victories today, or will one of the Red Bull drivers chalk up a first Japanese win?

He's on pole for the 3rd time in Japan (1st at Suzuka), can @LewisHamilton turn it into a 4th #JapaneseGP win? pic.twitter.com/XMvJyuXGfs — Formula 1 (@F1) October 7, 2017

12:25 Here, then, is the overall grid, after all relevant penalties are taken into consideration. Apart from Bottas, there are penalties for Kimi Raikkonen (gearbox, five places) and also Jolyon Palmer, Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso. Last time out, in Sepang, it was Vettel who was forced to make up ground after engine trouble on his Ferrari. How far can teammate Raikkonen work his way up from P10?

TODAY'S PROVISIONAL STARTING GRID@LewisHamilton will be the only driver to start in the position he qualified in #JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/KoCnoDnt4t — Formula 1 (@F1) October 8, 2017

12:20 The driver on pole has tended to do well around Suzuka in the fast few years, but victory certainly isn’t guaranteed.

POLE SITTERS IN JAPAN 🇯🇵 2010: WON

2011: P3

2012: WON

2013: P2

2014: P2

2015: P2

2016: WON

2017: ? 📸#JapaneseGP #F1FastFact pic.twitter.com/KLM2McemaD — Formula 1 (@F1) October 8, 2017

12:15 Teammate Valtteri Bottas was second fastest, but a grid penalty sees him drop five places down the grid, which means that Hamilton will be kept company on the front row by title rival Sebastian Vettel. The German conceded yesterday that he had no real chance of taking pole, but that he was confident of Ferrari’s race pace.

12:10 Hamilton now has at least one pole position at each of the circuits on the current calendar. He had previously taken two pole positions (2007, 2008) when the Japanese Grand Prix was held at Fuji, but yesterday marked his first around Suzuka.

12:05 Yesterday produced a thrilling Qualifying session, in which Lewis Hamilton utterly dominated proceedings, setting the fastest time by breaking the all-time track record for Suzuka.

1:27.319: Hamilton's 2017 pole lap 1:28.954: Previous track record (Schumacher 2006)#JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/xQtKzFJEfP — Formula 1 (@F1) October 7, 2017

12:00 Hello again, welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s coverage of Race Day at the Japanese Grand Prix! In one hour, the finest racing drivers on the planet will pilot their spectacular four-tyred rocket ships around the iconic Suzuka circuit, so stay tuned!

