Kvyat in Toro Rosso return, Gasly retained

Following the announcement that Jolyon Palmer will be replaced by Carlos Sainz at Renault after Japan, Toro Rosso have their driver line-up set for the rest of the season.

Daniil Kvyat will come in from from the cold after he was replaced by Pierre Gasly in Malaysia, while Gasly himself staying with the team for the rest of the campaign.

Gasly will now miss the Super Formula finale as a result despite being just half a point behind Hiroaki Ishiura.

Meanwhile, the driver merry-go-round means the ‘goodbyes’ and ‘thank yous’ have already started, starting with Sainz.

Thanks Franz, and thanks to every singke member of @ToroRossoSpy team for all these years. Tomorrow will be an emotional one… pic.twitter.com/BQP4PtD055 — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) October 7, 2017

“First of all I would like to thank Toro Rosso and Red Bull for allowing me the possibility of finishing this season with Renault Sport Racing,” Sainz said.

“More specifically, I really want to thank all my engineers and mechanics for their support and tremendous work throughout these years. Toro Rosso is made up of a fantastic group of people and I wish them only the best for the future.

“On my side, I will definitely do my very best in tomorrow’s race… this would be the best possible send-off!

“Additionally, competing in these last four races with Renault gives me a good opportunity to get to know the team and the car earlier than expected. I am looking forward to start working with them.”

Franz Tost then paid tribute to Sainz for all his hard work.

“I would like to thank Carlos for all his efforts over almost three Formula 1 seasons,” said team boss Tost.

“He always did his very best, demonstrating an excellent attitude and commitment to his work, which helped him and us to get some great results during that time.

“Therefore, on behalf of everyone at Toro Rosso, I wish him all the very best with his new team. We look forward to beating him on track!”