Palmer to leave Renault after Japanese GP

Jolyon Palmer has announced via Instagram that Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix will be his last before he leaves Renault.

Following the signing of Carlos Sainz on a year-long loan deal from Toro Rosso as part of the engine deals, Renault have offered the Brit compensation to leave his seat before his contract expires at the end of the season.

After continuing at Singapore and Malaysia, Palmer has now confirmed that his Renault, and possibly his Formula 1 days, are over after the race at Suzuka, with Renault then announcing Sainz will take over the reins.

Tomorrow's Japanese GP will be my last race for Renault. With my grid penalty I'll be starting near the back but I will be giving it my all as always. Thanks everyone for the support during the last 2 years, it means a lot! #JP30 A post shared by Jolyon Palmer (@jolyon_palmer) on Oct 7, 2017 at 4:02am PDT

Writing on Instagram, he said: “Tomorrow’s Japanese GP will be my last race for Renault. With my grid penalty I’ll be starting near the back but I will be giving it my all as always. Thanks everyone for the support during the last 2 years, it means a lot!”

Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul then put on record his thanks to Palmer.

He said: “I would like to thank Jolyon for his commitment to the team and his professionalism. Since Renault’s return to Formula 1, Jolyon has been highly dedicated in an evolving environment.

“He has shown great personal qualities and we wish him all the best in his future career.”

Sainz’s early arrival at Renault creates the opportunity for Daniil Kvyat to re-take his Toro Rosso seat after recently losing out to Pierre Gasly.

Palmer has a 20-place grid drop for the Japanese Grand Prix due to new engine parts taken and is due to start 18th on the grid.

As for his future, he has been linked with the Williams for next season and has also expressed an interest in a full IndyCar campaign.

