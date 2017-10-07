Ricciardo taken ‘some downforce off’ for race

Daniel Ricciardo has revealed that his car is more set-up for Sunday’s race and feels he extracted all that he could in qualifying.

The Aussie got the better of Verstappen for P4 in Q3 at Suzuka but, due to Valtteri Bottas’ gearbox penalty, Ricciardo will start P3 on the grid.

“I crossed the line and wasn’t shaking my head (in frustration) so I felt that was all I could get out of it,” Ricciardo said in the paddock.

“Obviously really close with Max, we are pushing each other with a good way, and I’m happy to inherit third.

“Hopefully that clean side [of the grid] gives me that little bit more I’m after and I can run with the leaders at the beginning.

“The start will dictate a lot, it’s pretty tricky to overtake here. I’ve set my car up more for the race and taken some downforce off.

“So on the straights it will either give me a better chance to attack or defend.”

