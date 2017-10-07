FP3: Bottas quickest in another interrupted practice

Valtteri Bottas topped the timesheets in FP3 for the Japanese GP as practice was once again interrupted – first by the Mercedes driver and then Kimi Raikkonen.

After early morning drizzle, Saturday’s final practice for the Japanese Grand Prix began on a dry track that sported just a few damp patches.

Mercedes were immediately on the pace with Lewis Hamilton’s very first lap on the soft tyres into the 1:29s. Valtteri Bottas challenged him for P1 with his 1:29.055 coming in 0.014s under Hamilton’s best.

However, going for a second hot lap – and a quicker one – Bottas brought out the red flags when he kicked up astroturf at the exit of Spoon Curve, went through the grass and brushed the barrier. That damaged the astroturf, his rear right tyre, the side of his W08 and the floor. His session was over.

Practice resumed for all of three minutes as Kimi Raikkonen added his name to the list of crashes.

Earlier in the session, Sebastian Vettel had a big moment at the second Degner and went through the gravel, but he was able to catch the car and prevent it hitting the barriers. Raikkonen couldn’t and it was game over for him.

FP3 resumed with a few supersoft runs but with most of the drivers having taken rubber off the tyres when their laps were aborted in the stoppages, Bottas and Hamilton held onto the one-two through to the chequered flag – their best times set on the soft tyres.

Vettel finished third, his best set on the supersofts but still 0.324s down, while Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo were next in line. They were the last two drivers to get within a second of Bottas’s best.

Esteban Ocon was sixth fastest ahead of Nico Hulkenberg, Fernando Alonso, Sergio Perez and Jolyon Palmer.

Times

1 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1:29.055

2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:29.069 0.014

3 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:29.379 0.324

4 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:29.910 0.855

5 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull 1:30.018 0.963

6 Esteban Ocon Force India 1:30.109 1.054

7 Nico Hulkenberg Renault Sport 1:30.315 1.260

8 Fernando Alonso McLaren 1:30.424 1.369

9 Sergio Perez Force India 1:30.563 1.508

10 Jolyon Palmer Renault Sport 1:30.764 1.709

11 Felipe Massa Williams 1:30.764 1.709

12 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren 1:30.770 1.715

13 Carlos Sainz Toro Rosso 1:30.799 1.744

14 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:30.982 1.927

15 Lance Stroll Williams 1:31.011 1.956

16 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso 1:31.353 2.298

17 Romain Grosjean Haas 1:31.459 2.404

18 Marcus Ericsson Sauber 1:32.579 3.524

19 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber 1:32.698 3.643

20 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:33.962 4.907

