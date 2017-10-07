Just ‘two details’ to wrap up in Alonso’s McLaren deal

Eric Boullier says the possibility of Fernando Alonso re-signing with McLaren for 2018 has come down to just “two details” that need to be ironed out.

After months of speculation regarding his future, Alonso is expected to remain with McLaren for a fourth consecutive season.

The Spaniard’s decision has been largely hinging on McLaren’s engine deal, with the team announcing last month that they will be switching to Renault power next year.

That was expected to result in almost immediate confirmation that Alonso is staying on, and Boullier believes it is only a matter of time before that announcement is made.

The racing director told Sky F1: “I don’t think [it will be tricky to put together]. We are in two details now.

“The intention is there and we should be able to fix the details.

“So far we expect to be able to convince Fernando to stay. You always have a back-up.

“If Red Bull wins races with Renault, he will believe the Renault engine is good enough to win races.”

