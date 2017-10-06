Hamilton’s lead is too big to overcome – Button

Jenson Button has backed fellow British driver Lewis Hamilton to seal a fourth world title after declaring that his championship lead is too big to overcome.

Hamilton heads into this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix with a 34-point lead over Sebastian Vettel after the German crashed out in Singapore and finished down in fourth in Malaysia.

Last year, Hamilton suffered repeat problems with the reliability of his Mercedes and finished behind Nico Rosberg in the title race.

But those issues seem to have plagued Vettel over recent weeks, with Hamilton forging a handsome advantage with only five races remaining of the season.

“You’d have to say Lewis because the points gap is massive,” said Button.

“I know that it can turnaround pretty quickly in this sport but reliability-wise they’ve looked very strong this year.

“You would say that this year Lewis has had his fair share of luck that he didn’t have last year. It’s evening itself out.

“Last year he was so unlucky with reliability issues. This year it’s the other way round it seems.

“But it’s so much fun to see the racing between those guys. I’m really happy that it’s happened and I think a lot of people are tuning on because of the fight between two different manufacturers.”

Although Hamilton is odds-on to win the title, Button has enjoyed the scrap between Mercedes, Ferrari and to a lesser extent, Red Bull.

“This year is important for Formula 1. The way the cars are is a big improvement,” he added.

“And then you have two or three teams fighting for wins which hasn’t been the case for so long. I think having the fight between Ferrari and Mercedes is great for the sport.

“It’s a shame how the last two races have gone because there is a big gap in the championship now but I think Formula 1 is in a good place. Having three teams fighting it out is what needs to continue in the future.”

