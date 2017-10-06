Bottas set for five-place grid penalty

Valtteri Bottas is due to be handed a five-place grid penalty at Suzuka after an unscheduled gearbox change following the first two practice sessions on Friday.

The Finn is struggling for form and confidence of late and his task of getting back on a more competitive level at the front of the field as been hindered by the need to switch out to a new gearbox.

Bottas revealed after the washed-out FP2 session that he was feeling more comfortable in the car already compared to Malaysia, where he finished fifth, but now has his work cut-out for him.

At this stage, it leaves World Championship Lewis Hamilton vulnerable to both Ferraris with Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen reporting no issues with their cars so far following engine woes at Sepang.

