FP1: Vettel fastest as Sainz crashes heavily

Sebastian Vettel was the man to beat in Friday’s first practice for the Japanese GP, in a session that was red flagged for Carlos Sainz’s heavy crash.

Heading into the final 30 minutes of play, the Toro Rosso driver ran wide at the exit of the hairpin and went onto the kerb and astroturf.

He was spat back across the track and smashed into the barrier – causing significant damage to the front end of his STR.

Sainz was unhurt, telling his team that he was “okay” but didn’t know what led to the crash.

The session was red flagged as the marshals cleared away his stricken car and the debris.

It was Lewis Hamilton on the supersoft tyres who was leading the way at the time with a 1:29.377 while Vettel was second.

Despite running the soft tyres, the Ferrari driver was just 0.042 down on his title rival.

The session resumed at 11:07 local time with both Ferraris heading out for their first supersoft tyre run of the morning.

Having swapped to the supersoft tyres and thus being on equal 'footing' with the Mercedes cars, Vettel goes to P1!

Vettel went purple in the first and second sectors on his way to 1:29.166, beating Hamilton by 0.211s.

Daniel Ricciardo, who briefly led the way earlier in the session, was third, 0.375s down.

Kimi Raikkonen was fourth for the morning ahead of Valtteri Bottas, who had a bit of a scruffy session.

The Finn had a hairy moment as he ran wide approaching Turn One, put the left side tyres on the grass and kicked up dirt as he fought with the car to avoid a crash.

It wasn’t Bottas’ only bad move as he also got it wrong through the second Degner, which cost him a good lap on a new set of supersofts.

Sixth place went to Max Verstappen, another to have a big moment, as the back end of his RB13 stepped out on him and forced him off the track.

Esteban Ocon, Nico Hulkenberg, Romain Grosjean and Stoffel Vandoorne completed the top 10.