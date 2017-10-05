Hamilton wants to ‘hammer’ home advantage in Japan

Lewis Hamilton has poured cold water on his chances of becoming complacent after insisting he needs to hammer home his advantage at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Hamilton boasts a healthy 34 point cushion at the top of the drivers championship heading into the final five races of the season – the first of which is at Suzuka this weekend.

The Brit has taken full advantage of Sebastian Vettel’s troubles in the last two races after he crashed out at the first corner in Singapore and then finished in fourth at Malaysia.

But despite moving into pole position to secure his fourth world title, Hamilton insists he is far from comfortable with his position as the pace-setter.

Hamilton said: “I am under no illusion. I might have the nail a little bit in, but I need to keep hammering it.

“It is not done until there is no more to push it in.

“There are so many points available and you have seen other years where things swing.

“The pendulum can swing. I am hoping if it starts to swing the other way we have enough force to push it back to where it should be.”

