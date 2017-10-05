Red Bull have bigger “balls” than Ferrari, Mercedes

Red Bull have bigger "balls" than Ferrari and Mercedes in terms of giving young drivers opportunities, says Helmut Marko.

Last time out in Sepang, Pierre Gasly made his Formula 1 debut with Toro Rosso.

A driver’s paradise? Here's all you need to know about the #JapaneseGP >> https://t.co/qdIwyYu9BI pic.twitter.com/x94uYb054g — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) October 5, 2017

He is just the latest driver to make his debut with Red Bull's junior team with Marko saying it shows that Red Bull have "balls" compared to Ferrari and Mercedes.

Asked whether Gasly would be confirmed as 2018 Toro Rosso driver, the Red Bull advisor told Autosport: "I can tell you that pretty soon.

"Red Bull, in complete contrast to Ferrari and Mercedes, have balls, and we put young drivers in the car.

"So let's see. We have our ideas, and as soon as everything is finalised we will let you know."

As for rumours that Nobuharu Matsushita, a Honda protege, could be in the running, Marko replied: "I don't think he's ready yet."

