Mercedes ‘halfway to signing’ Verstappen

Mercedes are "halfway to signing" Max Verstappen; that's according to The Times journalist Kevin Eason.

Following Verstappen's second grand prix win at Sepang on Sunday, reports emerged suggesting that Ferrari and Mercedes are vying for the Dutchman's signature.

The two teams are believed to be offering the Red Bull driver £20million-a-year to join them in 2019.

And Mercedes reportedly have the edge in that conversation.

According to Eason, Mercedes are "halfway to signing" Verstappen.

That, though, doesn't mean that a deal has been done.

He told the BBC that Red Bull still have a chance but ""need a winning car damn quick" if they hope to persuade him to stay on.

