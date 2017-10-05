Alex Yoong previews the Japanese Grand Prix

All good things come to an end and the Malaysian Grand Prix held over the weekend was the 19th and last time F1 will come to our shore – at least for the foreseeable future.

For a finale, it was a great one, where Malaysians came out in full force with colour and noise. The carnival atmosphere was present though out the weekend with flags, signs and costumes the order of the day.

Just as importantly the on track action was fantastic with surprises, drama and great racing. We had a championship rival (Sebastian Vettel) starting from the back after having problems in qualifying, his teammate, Kimi Raikkonen, not even make the start after suffering a similar reliability problem, overtakes for the lead, clashes and spins on track and a surprise winner. We even had an incident after the flag, when Lance Stroll collected Vettel on the warm down lap.

We also had a new winner for the year with Max Verstappen in his Red Bull winning for the first time in 2017. He also stops a horrendous run of bad luck, which has seem him not finish on many occasions – he has the lowest number of laps of any driver for the year.

Red Bull have been getting a lot better since the Hungarian GP and to win on a circuit like Sepang shows how well they have been coming on. When you factor in the fact that their Renault power unit is no match for Mercedes and Ferrari, it’s reasonable to assume that they must be making up time through the corners and therefore have the best chassis in the field.

As far as the championship is concerned, the last two races in Singapore and Malaysia have been pretty much a disaster for Ferrari. They have had the best car and should have won both races. Heck, in years gone bye, I’d have expected the prancing horse to have taken first and second in both races. However the margins between success and failure are so small that a start-line crash in Singapore and then reliability issues in Malaysia have cost them and particularly, Sebastian Vettel dearly.

Mercedes on the other hand have struggled for pace, but despite that came away with a first and second for Lewis Hamilton and he now has a healthy 34 point lead over Sebastian Vettel with only five races remaining. That means there are 125 points on offer for the rest of the season and that’s not a lot, especially when you’re up against a fired up Hamilton. Ferrari really needs to win the remaining races and also put drivers between Vettel and Hamilton.

Key to that will obviously be Kimi Raikonnen – If the Finn is fast and able to slot into second behind his teamamate that will make things infinitely easier. One thing that Ferrari have going for them is that their recent updates seem to be working nicely. They had the fastest car in Malaysia – which should have been a Mercedes track – and If that form can transfer to the races for the rest of the year then maybe they can do the seemingly impossible to turn around their deficit to Hamilton.

Another key point in Japan will be the form of the Red Bulls. Suzuka is not a big horsepower track and I can see Red Bull challenging, especially with their race pace. Both Mercedes and Ferrari will be keen to get both their cars fast to help their respective teammates in their championship fight, however a Red Bull or two in-between them or in front of them will certainly complicate things. One thing for sure is that we will have three teams fighting hard against each other around the swoops of Suzuka.

Enjoy the full experience of the 2017 FIA Formula One season on FOX Sports Play, where you can catch LIVE races from angles unseen before, exclusive interviews, behind the scenes, in-depth analysis and so much more. Don’t miss it!