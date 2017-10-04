Grosjean to embrace ‘crazy’ Suzuka atmosphere

Haas F1 driver Romain Grosjean cannot wait to get going at Suzuka his favourite circuit; Kevin Magnussen is also a huge fan of the track.

Romain Grosjean: “It’s always difficult to say exactly why [Suzuka is my favourite circuit]. I think it’s the flow, the corners, the high-speed nature of the track. There’s a risk, as well, with all the gravel and the narrow parts of the circuit. Overall though, it’s not one thing, and sometimes you don’t know why you like something, you just do.

Who is ready to rock and roll with us at the #JapaneseGP this weekend? We can’t wait to get back on track! pic.twitter.com/3w0AVh2i13 — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) October 3, 2017

“It’s one of those tracks where you need quite a lot of downforce and a really good car in the high-speed corners. There are some important low-speed ones, as well. It’s about getting the right confidence in being able to push to the limit in those tricky sector-one turns. It’s not an easy track to set up the car, but definitely, a really good one to be on.

“[Beyond the race track] it’s a pretty crazy atmosphere from Thursday onward. All the grandstands are full. After the race, they’re still there watching the replays of the grand prix on the big screens. They always have really cool fashions on display, with some crazy accessories. They love Formula One and they’re very passionate. It’s a very electric atmosphere. It’s great to see that passion and so many people cheering for teams like us.

“When we speak about Japan, everyone brings up sushi first. There’s much more to the country than just that. There’s some great meat, great fish. The techniques there are very different than French gastronomy. It’s very delicate. I love it.”

Kevin Magnussen:“It’s just a great circuit. It’s extremely fast, and you have the section in sector one with all the esses – that feels amazing going through there in a Formula One car. You have the fastest corner in the world, as well in 130R. It’s a real driver’s track with high-speed corners where you need to really push the car. It’s a great atmosphere there. The Japanese fans are amazing. They really get into it.”

Experience the full coverage of the FIA Formula One season throughout 2017 on FOX Sports Play, where you can watch LIVE races from angles, unlike any other, highlights, interviews, behind the scenes and much more. Don’t miss it!