Mallya re-arrested over Force India funding

Force India co-owner Vijay Mallya was arrested on Tuesday over fresh claims that the Formula 1 team have been funded with money-laundered cash.

The crown prosecution service confirmed that Mallya, 61, was arrested on behalf of the Indian government, who have accused Mallya of fleeing to the UK in order to avoid arrest over another claim that he owes £1bn in unpaid debts.

The CPS said: "The new charge is essentially showing where the money went to, for example, it is alleged that some of the funds ended up with the Force India racing team."

Vijay Mallya gets arrested for money laundering in #London around 5.10pm and is granted bail at 5.40pm 😂 #VijayMallya #kingofgoodtimes A post shared by Bandra Buzz (@bandrabuzznewspaper) on Oct 3, 2017 at 6:19am PDT

But Mallya has denied the charges and was released on bail after appearing at Westminster magistrates' court.

“I deny all allegations that have been made and I will continue to deny them,” Mallya said outside court. “I have not eluded any court. If it is my lawful duty to be here, I’m happy to be here.”

Mallya is due back in court on November 20 and an extradition hearing is set to begin on December 4.

Experience the full coverage of the FIA Formula One season throughout 2017 on FOX Sports Play, where you can watch LIVE races from angles, unlike any other, highlights, interviews, behind the scenes and much more. Don’t miss it!