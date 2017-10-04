Everything you need to know about the Japanese Grand Prix

The Formula 1 roadshow goes Japanese as it swings into Suzuka for the last leg of its Asia tour this year.

Venue: Japan

Weather Forecast:

The forecast predicts cloudy, wet weather on Friday with a high of 18 degrees. Things will improve as the weekend progresses and Saturday and Sunday are expected to be sunny with scattered clouds. Highs of 26 degrees and the low around 16 degrees.

Circuit: Suzuka International Racing Course



Laps: 53

Track length: 5.807km

Race distance: 307.471km

Lap record: 1:31.540 (Kimi Raikkonen, 2005)

Tyre allocation: Medium, Soft, Supersoft

DRS Zones:

Last five winners in Singapore:

2016: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

2015: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2014: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2013: Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)

2012: Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)

Broadcast schedule:(All times are HKT)



Friday, 6th October

Practice 1 – 08:55-10:35

Practice 2 – 12:55-14:35

Saturday, 7th October

Practice 3 – 10:55-12:05

Qualifying – 13:30-15:30

Sunday, 8th October

Main Race – 12:00-15:30

