Kubica set for tests with Williams

Williams are set to assess Robert Kubica ahead of a possible comeback to Formula 1 next year.

The Polish driver will be given two days of testing later this month to establish whether he is physically able to compete.

The Grove-based team want to assess where Kubica can replace Felipe Massa.

Kubica, 32, has been out of the sport since 2011 after suffering serious injuries in a rally accident that left him with partial movement in his right arm.

He tested for Renault three times during the summer before the French team decided not to proceed further.

Kubica will test at Silverstone after Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix before undergoing further tests at the Hungaroring.

The tests aim to clear up whether the Pole can handle the physical demands of the sport following the crash, which almost severed his right arm.

The Pole’s physical endurance and whether he can manage a car over a lengthy drive that involves demanding corners will be key.

Renault said that “question marks” remained over Kubica’s readiness after tests with the French team, although his manager, Alessandro Alunni Bravi, has said the driver is ready for a return to the sport.

Kubica recently announced that reigning Formula 1 champion Nico Rosberg, who retired last year after winning his first title, had joined his management team as he attempts a comeback.