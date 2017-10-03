Vettel ‘not too worried’ about Ferrari’s reliability

Although both Ferrari drivers were undone by engine issues during the Malaysian GP weekend, Sebastian Vettel insists he is "not too worried" about the Scuderia's reliability.

Vettel started Sunday's grand prix at the very back of the Sepang grid after two issues on Saturday.

When an electrical problem ended his FP3 a few minutes early, Ferrari decided to change his engine ahead of qualifying.

However, a broken manifold meant that new power unit was lacking in power and Vettel didn't set a time in qualifying.

There was more trouble on Sunday, this time for Kimi Raikkonen as he failed to start the race when his SF70H also suffered an engine issue.

Despite their troubles, Vettel is confident Ferrari will not be facing further reliability woes.

"I think we have it under control," he said. "Obviously this weekend we did not. It's a shame that both of us compromised our weekend.

"I don't know if it was the same issue, we need to have look. But for sure it's not ideal if you retire one car [on Saturday] and one [before the race], so it's something we need to obviously understand.

"So far we had a pretty good record this year for reliability. For sure you're always on the edge, but if you speak to other people it's the same.

"So not too worried to be honest, but we need to get on top of the problems that we have."

