Ferrari implement ‘quality’ changes after Sepang woes

Ferrari will be tightening their quality control procedures after both drivers suffered engine issues during the Malaysian Grand Prix weekend.

Sebastian Vettel was unable to set a lap time in qualifying at the Sepang circuit because of a broken manifold on his brand new engine.

The Scuderia's troubles, though, went from bad to worse when Kimi Raikkonen, second on the grid, didn't start the grand prix due to more engine troubles.

Team president Sergio Marchionne has been quick to take action.

"Yesterday, both Ferraris could have won the race," he said on Monday. "That's a fact. It could have also been the same at Singapore, that's another fact.

"It's also a fact that we've got some issues with our power units because we have a young team, but also because the quality of the components is not at the right level for a race car.

"We are intervening and we are working on it.

"It's almost fortunate we haven't had that problem until the Malaysian GP. Now we're working on the quality department and making some organisational changes.

"Having this kind of problem during the race make us angry.

"That's not a big problem if this kind of issue appears in our factory, but it's really ugly when you're in second place on the grid and you can't start the race."

Experience the full coverage of the FIA Formula One season throughout 2017 on FOX Sports Play, where you can watch LIVE races from angles, unlike any other, highlights, interviews, behind the scenes and much more. Don’t miss it!