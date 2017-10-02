Malaysian GP could return to calendar

Malaysia prime minister Najib Razak has given a glimmer of hope that the Malaysian Grand Prix could return to the calendar one day.

Many drivers and fans alike are sad to see the Sepang circuit leave the Formula 1 world tour after 19 years on the calendar and there appeared to be little hope that it would ever return with Sepang officials saying they would not host the race even if Liberty waived the fee.

But Razak is at least a bit more hopeful that the race could make a comeback.

"It has been diminishing returns for us and because of that, the economic viability of it became less attractive," Razak said to the local Star newspaper.

"We decided to review and terminate (the contract) but that doesn't mean we can't reconsider it at some point in time in the future, provided economic returns are favourable to us.

"I feel 19 years is a good stretch and we decided to close the book and concentrate on other races here."

