Vettel facing gearbox penalty at Japanese GP

Sebastian Vettel is facing a potential five-place grid penalty at Suzuka following the "completely unnecessary" accident in the wake of Sunday's Malaysian GP.

Vettel was involved in a bizarre crash with Lance Stroll as the Ferrari picked up rubber on his tyres on his slow down lap after the chequered flag.

The rear left of Vettel's car was smashed meaning the German is likely to need a new gearbox ahead of this weekend's Japanese GP.

And, given that his existing gearbox has not completed the required six events, that means a five-place penalty.

Asked if there was any damage to the gearbox, he replied: "We'll check that now, but yeah, for sure.

"That could be another bad surprise this weekend.

"I hope not because as I said it was completely unnecessary."

