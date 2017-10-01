Six things we learned from the Malaysian Grand Prix

Formula 1 visited Malaysia last weekend with the teams and drivers doing battle around the Sepang International Circuit for the 19th, and final time, in the sport’s history.

A thrilling tussle ensued, filled with drama, unexpected twists and some controversy. Max Verstappen ultimately did the business and charged to victory, but even his remarkable drive was only a part of the bigger picture. If this is truly the last time we ever see the fastest cars in the world zooming around Sepang, it was certainly a worthy send off.

Game, set, Vettel

After so spectacularly throwing away a chance for victory in Singapore last time out, Sebastian Vettel rebounded in strong fashion in Malaysia, with a rapid Ferrari at his back. That is, until reliability gremlins laid him low during Qualifying, forcing him to start from the back of the grid for Sunday’s race. With title rival Lewis Hamilton starting on pole, it seemed that Vettel’s bid for championship glory was about to be snuffed out, but the German produced a masterful drive to charge his way up to P4. He surrenders six more points to Hamilton (who finished in P2) but relative to how badly it all could have gone, the Ferrari man can be pleased with the extent to which he limited the damage. On the whole, Vettel still has his back to the wall in this fight, but he’s successfully ducked a potential knockout blow, and looks eager to fight back. The only concern for the German and his Ferrari team came in the shape of Lance Stroll’s clumsy driving on the slow-down lap. The collision left the four-time champion’s SF70H challenger badly damaged, potentially even requiring a new gearbox for the next round in Japan, which may well result in a grid penalty.

Hamilton loses the battle, edges towards winning the war

A driver of Lewis Hamilton’s stature is never satisfied unless they’ve won the race. Unfortunately, in Malaysia, this was a bridge too far as the Mercedes man, despite starting on pole, was forced to surrender the lead to Max Verstappen’s irresistible Red Bull. The Briton never really looked like he could beat the Dutchman, but then again, he didn’t really need to. Hamilton made the smart decision not to fight Verstappen too strongly for the lead, settling instead for extending his lead over title rival Vettel. The three-time champion now enjoys an advantage of 34 points with a total of 125 left on the table. It’s by no means an insurmountable difference, but by adding six points to the margin last weekend, Hamilton can place this particular race firmly in the “more good than bad” section of his 2017 campaign. Hamilton is not the type of competitor to settle for doing the minimum, but on some occasions in F1, as in life, one must surrender a little bit of ground today in order to make up more tomorrow.

Verstappen stamps his authority

Max Verstappen has enjoyed impressive pace over one lap so far this year, especially compared to teammate Daniel Ricciardo, with the Red Bull Qualifying scorecard currently reading 11 – 4 in favour of the Dutch youngster on Saturdays. However, due to a combination of reliability problems and (occasionally) his own decisions, Verstappen has struggled to bring home strong results. In Malaysia, however, he tied it all together in magnificent fashion. First, he pipped Ricciardo to P3 on the grid, before producing a storming drive to leave his teammate (and everyone else, to be fair) far behind. Nothing is ever certain in F1 until the driver crosses the finish line, but so often, when a great driver takes the lead of a race, it simply seems unthinkable that they will lose it. This aura used to accompany the legends of the sport, such as Schumacher and Senna, and in modern times, Hamilton, Alonso and Vettel. While it is still far too early to proclaim that Verstappen is an F1 great, he gave off the same aura of invincibility on Sunday that the names above so often conjure up. He was simply never going to be stopped from winning, and at the tender age of 20, we can look forward to him giving off that aura for many long years to come.

Bottas’ lost weekend

Valtteri Bottas enjoyed a commendable first half of 2017, claiming two victories and a string of podium finishes. Since the summer break, however, the Finn’s form has taken a worrying dip. He has been utterly dominated by Lewis Hamilton of late, and admitted that he needed to take a good look in the mirror after only managing P5 on the grid for last weekend’s race. Come the race, Bottas made a strong start and briefly took P2 from Max Verstappen, but after that, he was simply never in the fight and was entirely left behind by the frontrunners, ultimately being passed even by Vettel, who started last. Bottas is a quality racing driver who will surely turn his fortunes around at some point, but the simple fact is that the form he has produced in the last few races is not up the standards of a team like Mercedes.

Gasly ticks the first box

Formula 1 welcomed a new face to the fold last weekend as Toro Rosso dropped Daniil Kvyat in order to make room for 2016 GP2 Champion Pierre Gasly. The French youngster is in the running for a 2018 race seat at the Red Bull junior team, and he did well to produce a solid debut weekend in F1. Gasly made little to no major mistakes and qualified only a tenth shy of more experienced (and highly-regarded) teammate Carlos Sainz. Come race day, the rookie’s pace was a little erratic, with his lap times fluctuating a little too much to really challenge for points. However, this is to be expected from a young driver who has been parachuted into a full-contact race weekend with little preparation time. On the whole, Gasly can be pleased with keeping his nose clean and coming home in P14 on his debut race weekend. The French youngster certainly deserves another chance, and will surely only improve from here.

Formula 1’s future turns up

While Max Verstappen, who is, of course, only 20 years old, stole all the headlines for his magnificent race win in Malaysia, the achievements of the rest of F1’s new drivers should not be overlooked. Stoffel Vandoorne (P7), Lance Stroll (P8) and Esteban Ocon (P10) all did admirable jobs on race day last weekend, with the first-named in particular enjoying a strong outing. Carlos Sainz was also looking good to score points, until a loss of power put an end to his efforts. Formula 1 is blessed to have a handful of absolutely top-tier drivers at the moment, but it is always encouraging to see the new faces on the grid improve over time, and to see them go from erratic, raw rookies to mature, reliable drivers who bring home the required results for their respective teams. If they continue their current development paths, the sport can look forward to another decade of truly outstanding drivers taking the fight to each other.

