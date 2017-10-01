Verstappen hails ‘unbelievable’ Red Bull

Max Verstappen has hailed his “unbelievable” Red Bull car after charging to his first victory since the Spanish Grand Prix in 2016.

The Dutchman has endured a tough season with seven DNF in 14 race starts before Malaysia, but his birthday weekend brought good luck and a fresh start as he glided to a second career win.

Verstappen sensed Hamilton was struggling for pace and made sure to take his opportunity.

“In the beginning straight away the car felt good and I saw Lewis was struggling a bit with traction,” Verstappen said on the podium.

“I used my battery as much as I could and of course he has more to lose than me in the championship so I went for it in Turn One and then I could do my own race.

“The car was unbelievable, if I had to speed up I could. It was a very tough race and incredible to win.”

