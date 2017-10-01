Gasly confident ahead of F1 race debut

Pierre Gasly has reflected on his first qualifying performance in Formula 1 after placing 15th on the grid for the Malaysian Grand Prix.

Gasly has been drafted in to replace Daniil Kvyat and will be in the Toro Rosso seat for the next two races.

“I tried to give my best and I think we made really good progress between FP3 and qualifying I felt comfortable in the car in Q1,” said Gasly.

“In Q2, I kept on learning while giving my all, I’d say we can be satisfied with the result!

“I now look forward to tomorrow, my first Formula 1 race and something I’ve been dreaming of since I was very young. I expect it to be a really good experience and I hope to keep improving tomorrow as well.

“You never know what can happen with the weather here, If the rain and tricky conditions do appear, I will welcome it. I felt confident in the wet in FP1 on Friday and I’m sure it will make it all even more exciting!”

He added that the pressure put on him by Red Bull is motivating him to do well this weekend.

“I was actually surprised when I was in the car because I didn’t feel so much the pressure,” Gasly told Motorsport.com.

“I just felt good because I was exactly where I wanted to be since I was a kid.

“By the time I was coming out of the pitlane, I was already thinking about what warm-up I had to do and making sure I would be competitive. It’s something I am pretty pleased about.

“I’ve been put under massive pressure from Red Bull since I’m in the programme and definitely it’s helped me a lot to handle the situation pretty well today.”