Malaysian Grand Prix: Race Live Blog

Follow all the action from Race Day at the Malaysian Grand Prix live right here.

16:05 Little love lost between Alonso and Magnussen right now, but the stewards have decided to let it slide this time.

16:00 Alonso has attacked Magnussen and is past the Dane after a bit of contact. The Spaniard is fired up over the radio, and is P13 on the track. Here’s the order:

LAP 34/56: ONE STOP EACH 1 VER

2 HAM

3 RIC

4 VET

5 BOT

6 PER

7 VAN

8 STR

9 MAS 📸

10 OCO 📸#F1 #MalaysiaGP 🇲🇾 pic.twitter.com/YXekknOiQW — Formula 1 (@F1) October 1, 2017

15:55 Bottas has pitted as well and Ferrari have made the undercut work as Vettel sweeps past the Mercedes! The stewards have decided not to investigate the Sainz/Ocon incident. Ricciardo pits, which releases Verstappen back into the lead of the race. The Australian holds on to P3. Sainz has lost engine power! He pulls into the pits, and that looks like it game over for the Spaniard! Vettel sets a fastest lap, but the German is 14 seconds behind Ricciardo in P3, so work to do for the Ferrari man.

15:50 Hamilton is first of the leaders to pit, and he emerges in P3, just ahead of Vettel and Bottas. A well worked pit stop by Mercedes! Verstappen follows suit and is in as well. Slick work by Red Bull and there are pats on the back being shared between the mechanics as the Dutchman races back out. In comes Vettel! He takes on supersofts and is back out in P6. Meanwhile, the incident between Sainz and Ocon has been reported to race control.

LAP 26/56 Contact between OCO and SAI in the battle for P8 📻 Force India: "Did SAI hit you?" 📻 Ocon: "For sure he hit me"#MalaysiaGP 🇲🇾 pic.twitter.com/LWwMfDIb5q — Formula 1 (@F1) October 1, 2017

15:45 A spin for Ocon as he heads into turn one has seen him drop down to P12 from P9! Replays show that he made contact with Sainz while fighting the Toro Rosso man for position! Now Vettel is right on Bottas’ tail…

15:40 Vettel eyes up Perez, he’s closing, he pulls the trigger, the crowd are on their feet as he glides past into Turn One! Job done for the Ferrari man, P5 is his! Bottas is 3 seconds ahead. Hamilton has picked up the pace and the gaps at the front are remaining roughly constant. Verstappen is 8.7 seconds clear of the Briton, who is in turn 5 seconds ahead of Ricciardo.

LAP 22/56 VET moves into the top five by passing PER He's 23 seconds behind HAM (P2)#MalaysiaGP 🇲🇾 pic.twitter.com/zNa3QUwOWG — Formula 1 (@F1) October 1, 2017

15:35 Ricciardo is still chipping away at the gap to Hamilton, which now sits at 4.7 seconds. Vettel is a second behind Perez.

15:30 Over the last few laps, Ricciardo has cut Hamilton’s advantage to under seconds. Bottas behind simply has no answer to the Honey Badger right now and has dropped ten seconds behind the Red Bull man. Vettel is now P6 and starting to eye up Perez, who is 3.5 seconds up the road. The German has shown impressive pace so far, but Verstappen still holds sway by 8 seconds out front.

FASTEST SECTORS (LAP 16/56) VET up to P6 after starting from the back Helped by a 🚀 first sector#MalaysiaGP 🇲🇾 pic.twitter.com/2Z5rnWbgPh — Formula 1 (@F1) October 1, 2017

15:25 Verstappen has reeled off a fastest lap and now leads by over five seconds. After that killer overtake, Ricciardo is working on closing the gap to Hamilton and is 6.3 seconds adrift of the Mercedes. A pitstop by Felipe Massa has released Vettel into P8, and with teammate Stroll following suit a lap later, the German climbs to P7. Pierre Gasly has made his first-ever F1 racing pit stop, and he’s done well.

LAP 11/56 Red Bulls look VERY strong in these conditions RIC takes P3 from BOT He's lapping a second quicker than HAM (P2)#MalaysiaGP pic.twitter.com/bG2YWcPGkS — Formula 1 (@F1) October 1, 2017

15:20 Verstappen is showing good pace, the gap to Hamilton has climbed to 3.5 seconds. Meanwhile, Perez has passed Vandoorne and is P5. Ricciardo attacks Bottas through turns one and two! The Finn fends Ricciardo off! No! The Australian is up the inside at turn four! He’s through! P3! The crowd roar their appreciation! Vettel has slipped past Alonso and is P10. Scratch that, P9, as he dispatches Magnussen.

LAP 9/56 PER moves past VAN into P5#MalaysiaGP 🇲🇾 pic.twitter.com/H4MbBQY0G6 — Formula 1 (@F1) October 1, 2017

15:15 Hamilton has been complaining of a lack of power, as Verstappen breaks the out of the DRS range. Ricciardo, P4, is on the tail of Bottas for P3. Vettel remains in P11 for the moment, stuck behind Alonso. The Spaniard isn’t simply waiting to be attacked, however, as he glues himself to the rear wing of Kevin Magnussen.

LAP 4/56 VER powers past HAM and takes P1!#MalaysiaGP 🇲🇾 pic.twitter.com/bfoHX2hlGx — Formula 1 (@F1) October 1, 2017

15:10 It’s settled down for the moment, Vettel has been scything his way through the lower placings and is up to P11. Ocon has pitted early for new tyres, perhaps a puncture? Verstappen is hounding Hamilton, the advantage is roughly a second, with Bottas a further three seconds back. Verstappen attacks Hamilton! He makes it stick! He leads!

LAP 3/56 VET already up to P11 and is flying Bad news for RAI though – he is OUT#MalaysiaGP 🇲🇾 pic.twitter.com/BWfWCQcGoh — Formula 1 (@F1) October 1, 2017

15:05 One by one the lights come on, on, on, on, on, OUT! GO! A good start for Hamilton! Bottas is up to P2! No he isn’t! Verstappen has fought him off! A clean start for all! Vettel is up to P17, and will run long on soft tyres.

15:00 Right, formation lap time, Hamilton leads them away. Here’s the moment it all went wrong for Kimi.

BREAKING: Bad news for @ScuderiaFerrari – turbo issues mean Kimi Raikkonen is being moved for a pit lane start #MalaysiaGP 🇲🇾 pic.twitter.com/R4gTPCbXVP — Formula 1 (@F1) October 1, 2017

14:59 Some last minute drama! Raikkonen’s Ferrari has a turbo problem, and the Finn will have to start from the pits!

14:52 Just about ready then, for the last Malaysian Grand Prix, at least for a while. Here’s the weather for you, it was raining earlier, but conditions have improved, although the track isn’t quite as warm as yesterday.

10 MINUTES TO GO Circuit has dried out after the earlier rain ☔️ Some reports saying a 50% chance of more during the race 🤔#MalaysiaGP pic.twitter.com/byJrLq3F6w — Formula 1 (@F1) October 1, 2017

14:45 Could Vettel taste champagne? The German’s detractors have often labelled him as a driver only capable of greatness when leading from the front, but his record from the back of the grid isn’t too shabby…

VETTEL FROM THE BACK OF THE FIELD 🇦🇪 2012: P24 > P3

🇺🇸 2014: P18 > P7

🇸🇬 2016: P22 > P5

🇲🇾 2017: P20 > ??#MalaysiaGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/13JkszHldb — Formula 1 (@F1) October 1, 2017

14:40 Speaking of winning in Malaysia, Ferrari hold the lion’s share of Sepang successes, well clear of second-placed Red Bull. A chance for the Scuderia to extend the margin, or perhaps for a rival to close the gap?

ONE HOUR TO LIGHTS OUT🚦 Will Kimi deliver win number 8 in Malaysia for @ScuderiaFerrari? He starts from P2 on the grid #MalaysiaGP 🇲🇾 pic.twitter.com/rdGouCZkR5 — Formula 1 (@F1) October 1, 2017

14:35 Lewis Hamilton is no stranger to winning, but by his high standards, a single win in Malaysia seems a little underwhelming. Can he double up today, or will one of the other main characters spoil the party?

14:30 A good mixture of drivers have tasted the champagne in Sepang, but who will add to their tally today? Hamilton seems an obvious pick, but what will the likes of Verstappen and Ricciardo muster? And where does Vettel fit in?

14:25 Coming to today, we’re slowly counting down to the start, with the drivers having been out to greet the fans.

14:20 As a final note, it was a useful first Qualifying outing for Toro Rosso rookie Pierre Gasly. The 2016 GP2 champion was only a tenth shy of the time set by Carlos Sainz, and will line up right behind his more experienced teammate, in P15.

14:15 Sebastian Vettel hit turbo trouble and will line up dead last today after failing to set a lap in Q1. The German remained philosophical yesterday, and indeed, few can dispute the pace inherent in his Ferrari this weekend. How much ground can he make up?

14:10 The Red Bull duo occupy row two, with Max Verstappen leading Daniel Ricciardo. The Dutchman, who turned 20 years old yesterday, is surely due a good result after the disaster that befell him in Singapore last time out.

14:05 Lewis Hamilton swept aside his adversaries yesterday to secure the 70th pole position of his stellar career. The Briton will be joined up front by Kimi Raikkonen’s Ferrari, the Finn ultimately touring the circuit 0.045 seconds slower than the Silver Arrows man.

14:00 Hello there, welcome back, and thank you for joining us for FOX Sports Asia’s coverage of the Malaysian Grand Prix. Lights out is in one hour, at which point the best drivers in the world will strut their stuff around Sepang. Stay tuuned!

