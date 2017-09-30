Bottas rues keeping new aero package

Valtteri Bottas has said he would have swapped to the old aerodynamic set-up if he had another chance at qualifying for the Malaysian Grand Prix.

The Finn was once again massively outpaced by his team-mate and pole sitter Lewis Hamilton and will line up P5 on the grid after a gap of six-tenths to the Brit's pole lap.

Bottas has been running a new and slightly different bargeboard to Hamilton, but the decision to keep it for qualifying has ultimately backfired.

"It's easy to say afterwards, but if I could do the qualifying again for sure I'd go for the other package," Bottas told NBCSN.

"For sure, we need to review everything. We need to see what are the actual differences. Obviously, the gap in Q3 was huge. It's difficult to say [for the race], we will see tomorrow.

"We will look into everything to fully understand what's going on with the car because it's so much work sometimes to get it working right, and sometimes we get it working and sometimes not. I didn't get it today."

