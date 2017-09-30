Verstappen: ‘I don’t want to be sandwiched!’

Max Verstappen has said he does not want to be in the middle of another sandwich as he prepares to line up from P3 in Malaysia.

Verstappen was caught in the middle of Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen in Singapore and, with the latter stood next to him on the track after qualifying, joked he did not want a repeat on Sunday at Sepang.

"I don't want to be sandwiched!" said birthday boy Verstappen, who hailed his qualifying performance as the "perfect" gift.

"I think it's good for us in qualifying to be in this position.

"It's always good to drive on this track, especially in qualifying. Turns 5 and 6, they are flat out so it's a lot of fun.

"Also the crowd – it's amazing how passionate they are. Of course, you know, it's my birthday so to be third here is perfect."

