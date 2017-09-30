Raikkonen will ‘try to get further than 100m’

Kimi Raikkonen is just focusing on getting through the first couple of corners in Malaysia but is disappointed to have not knocked Lewis Hamilton off pole position.

The Finn's race came to a very abrupt end in Singapore last time out after being involved in a chaotic crash with Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel.

He responded in Malaysia by being just 0.045 seconds away from denying Hamilton his 70th career pole, which would have been very welcome given that Vettel will start from the back of the grid on Sunday.

"When you get that close it's a disappointment," said, Raikkonen. "But I know I made the most out of it. You always find some things to improve but the car has behaved nicely all weekend.

"There are always places to improve but you are not always going to get 100% in every race. We will try to do better tomorrow."

Raikkonen then referenced the carnage form Singapore as he looked ahead to Sunday's race.

"We'll try to get further than 100 metres," Raikkonen said.

"Let's see what we can do. If you make a good start you will benefit quite a bit from it. We will try to make sure we do the first two corners well and go from there."

Experience the full coverage of the FIA Formula One season throughout 2017 on FOX Sports Play, where you can watch LIVE races from angles, unlike any other, highlights, interviews, behind the scenes and much more. Don’t miss it!