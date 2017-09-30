Hamilton ‘sorry’ for Vettel’s unfortunate plight

Lewis Hamilton was "sorry" to see Sebastian Vettel unable to get involved in the scrap for pole in Malaysia and said it was a "surprise" for him to clinch P1.

Hamilton bagged a 70th career pole with a blistering hot lap of 1:30.076 and has another big opportunity to extend his World Championship as engine troubles ensured his rival Vettel will start from the very back of the grid.

"We had no idea what was going to happen today," said Lewis Hamilton, who had a difficult start to the weekend in Malaysia.

"It's a real surprise to be up here with these guys today but I'm really grateful.

"I'm sorry for what happened to Sebastian because obviously he was very quick through practice but somehow we turned it round."

Experience the full coverage of the FIA Formula One season throughout 2017 on FOX Sports Play, where you can watch LIVE races from angles, unlike any other, highlights, interviews, behind the scenes and much more. Don’t miss it!