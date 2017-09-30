Malaysian Grand Prix: Qualifying as it happened

Follow all the action from Qualifying at the Malaysian Grand Prix live right here.

18:11 It’s been a riveting, close-run Qualifying session today! Please join us for more of the same during the race tomorrow, which start at 15:00! We’ll be back then, until then, take care!

18:06 Here’s the rest of the top ten for you:

🏁 END OF QUALIFYING 🏁 TOP TEN

HAM 📸

RAI

VER

RIC

BOT

OCO

VAN

HUL

PER

ALO#MalaysiaGP 🇲🇾 #Quali #F1 pic.twitter.com/NJr52t348q — Formula 1 (@F1) September 30, 2017

18:01 And that’s it, it’s all over! Lewis Hamilton has claimed the 70th pole position of his career, just 0.045 seconds clear of Raikkonen, with Verstappen P3!

BREAKING: Lewis Hamilton takes pole at the #MalaysiaGP, with title rival Sebastian Vettel forced to withdraw in Q1 pic.twitter.com/Onhd6lBuBP — Formula 1 (@F1) September 30, 2017

17:56 It was a formidable effort by Hamilton, can anyone respond to the Mercedes man?

17:53 Initial laps done, Hamilton leads the way on a 1.30.076, with Raikkonen two tenths down. Ricciardo is third, with Verstappen P4.

17:48 Time for business to resume, it’s time for Q3!

17:45 Q2: done! A late lap by Bottas sends him top, and we lose five more names…

17:40 The cars are heading out for their final runs. Title protagonist Vettel isn’t part of the action, but he’s remaining philosophical about the matter…

VET: "It's part of motor racing. It's not ideal, especially on a day when you feel you have the right car. It's a shame for us" #MalaysiaGP pic.twitter.com/uhHXl69rTx — Formula 1 (@F1) September 30, 2017

17:35 The first laps are in, and Raikkonen leads the way by just 0.005 seconds from Verstappen, with Hamilton also within a tenth of the Iceman.

EARLY PACE-SETTERS, Q2 1 RAI

2 VER 📸

3 HAM

4 BOT

5 RIC#MalaysiaGP 🇲🇾 #Quali #F1 pic.twitter.com/8mFhADT4k0 — Formula 1 (@F1) September 30, 2017

17:30 Right, with that early drama behind us, let’s get back to the action, it’s time for Q2! Bottas will get us underway…

INITIAL CLASSIFICATION: END OF Q1 Vettel out 😲 Gasly in the top 10 👏 Don't miss Q2 – it's minutes away#MalaysiaGP 🇲🇾 #Quali #F1 pic.twitter.com/n9oDgRZlQz — Formula 1 (@F1) September 30, 2017

1717:25 Here’s the rest of the order for you, a good effort by Toro Rosso new boy Gasly!

17:20 And that’s it for Q1! Vettel is out, and he’s joined by both Saubers and both Haas’.

17:15 Into the final few minutes of Q1, Vettel’s Ferrari has failed to leave the pits, which means the German will start last tomorrow.

VET the only driver yet to post a time in Q1 (2 mins to go) #MalaysiaGP 🇲🇾 #Quali #F1 pic.twitter.com/lAKaLlj37A — Formula 1 (@F1) September 30, 2017

17:10 Oh dear, Sebastian Vettel has complained that he feels like his Ferrari has no turbo. Another setback for the German? Meanwhile, Hamilton goes top on a 1.31.605.

17:05 The first times are in, Raikkonen leads the way, a tenth up on Hamilton, with Esteban Ocon P3.

17:00 The crowd is ready, our modern-day gladiators and their rocket ships are ready, the light turns green, it’s Q1 time!

The crowds are out in force 🙌 The race for pole is minutes away ⏱ Fasten your seatbelts 👊#MalaysiaGP 🇲🇾 #Quali #F1 pic.twitter.com/Iaed1JvNtf — Formula 1 (@F1) September 30, 2017

16:55 Here, just in time, is the weather report. Not majorly different from this morning’s session, perhaps a tad warmer. Still no shortage of gloomy cloud cover, though.

16:50 Ten minutes to the start of what will be the last ever F1 Qualifying session at Sepang, at least for the foreseeable future. It’s an unfortunate loss, this circuit, which has become so firmly ingrained on the calendar during the sport’s (almost) two-decade stay here.

16:45 Moving on to the matter at hand, Lewis Hamilton struggled for pace again in FP3. The last six pole positions around Sepang have been shared between the Briton and Vettel. Will this trend continue today, or is it time for a new name to break the dominance?

16:40 Unfortunately for Vettel, his Ferrari became stuck in gear towards the end of the session. As a precaution, Ferrari have fitted a new power unit to the German’s car. There is no penalty for this action, because the new power unit is part of the Scuderia’s allowed allotment of four power units for the season.

16:35 This morning’s final practice session belonged to Ferrari, with Kimi Raikkonen leading the way for the Scuderia, ahead of teammate Sebastian Vettel.

16:30 Hello again, welcome back to FOX Sports Asia’s coverage of Qualifying for the Malaysian Grand Prix! It’s 30 minutes to the start of business, so sit back, and relax!

