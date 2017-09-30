Hamilton: Now is a good time for contract talks

At the top of the championship standings, Lewis Hamilton says now is probably a good time to enter contract talks with Mercedes.

Winning all three races since F1 returned from the summer break, Hamilton has gone from a deficit to Sebastian Vettel to lead the standings by 28 points.

Looking forward to getting back out on the track tomorrow. Hard at work and keeping focused with my favourite tracks. These @Bose​ headphones with Google Assistant are dope! 🎧#Bose #QC35 II #Ambassador #MalaysiaGP @mercedesamgf1 A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) on Sep 29, 2017 at 7:25am PDT

As such the Brit, who is out of contract with Mercedes at the end of 2018, believes it is probably a good time to start speaking with motorsport boss Toto Wolff.

"At some point in the near future it will be the time to discuss it," he told F1i.com.

"Actually I think right now is a good time for negotiations, because I'm in great shape.

"You always want to negotiate a deal when you're winning and leading the championship!"

The 32-year-old, though, admits that retirement is never far from his thoughts as he considers the next phase in his life.

"Racing really gives me more pleasure than ever," said the Mercedes driver.

"But you have to look ahead. So I'm thinking about the decisions that I will take in the future.

"The longer I put off leaving the sport, the later my – how do I say it? – 'next life' will begin.

"So I'm just trying to weigh everything up. In the meantime, I'm continuing my career in Formula 1."

Experience the full coverage of the FIA Formula One season throughout 2017 on FOX Sports Play, where you can watch LIVE races from angles, unlike any other, highlights, interviews, behind the scenes and much more. Don’t miss it!