Kubica on Williams shortlist for 2018 drivers seat

Williams have confirmed that Robert Kubica is “included” on their shortlist of candidates for a 2018 race-seat.

Keen to return to Formula 1 for the first time since suffering life-threatening injuries in a rally crash in 2011, Kubica took part in three tests with Renault – including the post-Hungarian GP outing – earlier this season.

However, with the team signing Carlos Sainz for next season, the Pole recently conceded that his chances of making a comeback were “very slight.”

There may still be a chance though.

Williams have confirmed that Kubica is in the running to replace Felipe Massa next season should they opt not to renew the Brazilian’s contract.

“Robert is definitely a very interesting opportunity and that’s included in our assessment,” Williams technical chief Paddy Lowe told Sky Sports F1.

“We are in quite a fortunate position of those drivers that we may consider, which very much includes continuing with Felipe.

“We are not in any great hurry, there’s no time limit particularly on that, there’s no urgency because most of the other seats have now been set. It’s something we are working on but we have no particular timeframe for that.”

Kubica, Massa and Paul di Resta are believed to be the three drivers on Williams’ shortlist to partner Lance Stroll next season.

