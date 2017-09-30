Malaysian Grand Prix: FP3 as it happened

Follow all the action from FP3 at the Malaysian Grand Prix live right here.

15:10 It’s been an intriguing session, with the teams now all ready to put their cards on the table for Qualifying! We’ll be back at 17:00 to talk you through it, but until then, take it easy! Bye for a bit.

15:06 And here then, is the top ten for you!

🏁 END OF FP3 🏁 TOP 10

RAI 📸

VET

RIC

BOT

HAM

VER

PER

MAS

OCO

VAN#MalaysiaGP 🇲🇾 #F1 pic.twitter.com/YpjyFU2dCS — Formula 1 (@F1) September 30, 2017

15:00 And that’s it for FP3! The Ferrair pair are top dogs this morning, but can they maintain that advantage when it counts later on? Meanwhile, some drama right at the end at Palmer and Verstappen come to blows!

14:58 Verstappen manages P6, 7 tenths down on Raikkonen. A problem for the Ferrari of Vettel, the German is crawling his way back to the pits in second gear! Will this have any impact on his bid for pole this afternoon?

14:55 Verstappen is out on a set of new supersoft tyres. Is the Dutchman about to show us his true one-lap potential?

14:50 The order seems largely set for the moment, with the teams having completed their qualifying runs. Meanwhile, a big lock up from Grosjean has seen him drain the life from his front left tyre.

Big lock up from GRO 😮 Say a prayer for those tyres 🙏#MalaysiaGP 🇲🇾 #FP3 pic.twitter.com/9R6qRUPAdK — Formula 1 (@F1) September 30, 2017

14:45 Nobody can touch Raikkonen’s time at the moment, with the Iceman the only driver to break into the 1.31’s so far.

14:40 The Ferrari pair jump to the top, with Raikkonen leading Vettel by 0.162 seconds. The German, in turn, is 0.049 seconds ahead of Ricciardo. Hamilton has joined them out on track, but a scruffy lap sees him 0.659 seconds down on Raikkonen.

14:35 Bottas has a go and climbs to P2, 0.238 seconds shy of Ricciardo. Vettel has headed out to play on a set of new supersofts, so we’ll soon see what the Ferrari man can muster over one lap.

14:30 Halfway through the session now, a little bit of an adventure for Fernando Alonso, but no major harm caused. Meanwhile, Daniel Ricciardo has hit the front on a 1.32.091, just under half a second clear of Hamilton.

Brief yellow flags as ALO goes for a spin 🔄#MalaysiaGP 🇲🇾 #F1 pic.twitter.com/45lQIB5TB6 — Formula 1 (@F1) September 30, 2017

14:25 Hamilton shaves another tenth off the benchmark. There are dark clouds starting to approach the circuit. Could we have a threat of rain coming our way? Meanwhile, Nico Hulkenberg has entertained an unexpected visitor…

14:20 The top 3 are currently separated by only 0.036 seconds. That’s good news for Sebastian Vettel, who needs to get to work on reducing the 28-point deficit he has to Hamilton in the title race.

Could Seb provide another twist in the title race this weekend? 🤔#MalaysiaGP 🇲🇾 #F1 pic.twitter.com/4Xm7fQlCYE — Formula 1 (@F1) September 30, 2017

14:15 Ferrari hold sway for a moment, before Lewis Hamilton spoils the party and goes fastes by 0.015 seconds. Birthday boy Verstappen is up to P4, with Bottas rounding out the top 5.

The first batch of laptimes are in and it's Raikkonen on point early on, leading a @ScuderiaFerrari 1-2 ahead of Vettel.#FP3 #MalaysiaGP pic.twitter.com/oAz6ryo4Be — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 30, 2017

14:10 Bottas has joined the fray, but the Silver Finn is seven-tenths down on his red countryman, on the same set of supersoft tyres. How much progress have Mercedes made overnight in the extraction of the mischievous gremlin?

14:05 Gasly sets the first time of the morning, a 1.37.083, while Kimi Raikkonen has complained of vibrations in his Ferrari. Regardless, the Finn lowers the benchmark to a 1.32.665.

14:00 And there we have it, green light, let’s get to it! A whole variety of cars come streaming out of the pits.

13:55 Five minutes to go. The weather seems to be holding up for the moment…

WEATHER UPDATE 📡 It's cloudy as we await FP3 with no sign of rain yet ☁️#MalaysiaGP 🇲🇾 #F1 pic.twitter.com/EUjswJScSZ — Formula 1 (@F1) September 30, 2017

13:50 Ten minutes to the green light. This is the teams’ last chance to iron out any concerns before qualifying, so expect them to get straight to it. And as a side note, Formula 1’s youngest Grand Prix winner is a teenager no more; a happy 20th birthday to Max Verstappen! The Dutch youngster made his F1 debut as a 17-year old in 2015, and has certainly captured the imagination with his combination of pace and spectacular aggression. Today, he’ll be looking to build on the solid Friday that Red Bull enjoyed.

Happy Birthday @Max33Verstappen! 🎂 🎉 He's 20 today – and his fans are in the house for #FP3#MalaysiaGP 🇲🇾 pic.twitter.com/8HpA8KCdCd — Formula 1 (@F1) September 30, 2017

13:45 On a more positive note, Pierre Gasly, the new face at Toro Rosso, had a solid day, keeping pace with more experienced teammate Carlos Sainz. The French youngster is the 2016 GP2 (now F2) champion, and is in with a chance of claiming the 2017 Super Formula title at the final round in Japan. With an F1 debut to boot, his racing career seems to be shaping up nicely.

13:40 Meanwhile, championship leader Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes outfit suffered a trying day, with both Hamilton and teammate Valtteri Bottas taking a trip through the gravel during FP2. Team boss Toto Wolff described the team’s troubles as the result of “gremlins inside the car”, so it will be interesting to see whether Mercedes have located and extracted said gremlin from inside their challenger.

13:35 Yesterday’s action started off in wet conditions, before things dried up in the afternoon, with Sebastian Vettel setting the pace for Ferrari, followed by teammate Kimi Raikkonen.

13:30 Hello there, welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s coverage of FP3 at the Malaysian Grand Prix! We’re 30 minutes away from the action, so get comfortable!

