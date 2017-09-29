Haas granted special dispensation by FIA

The FIA will allow Haas to break the curfew in order to work on Romain Grosjean’s car as he was not at fault for the incident that caused his big crash in FP2.

A loose drain cover was to blame for the accident that led to the second practice session being red-flagged, but the Haas garage will be given all the time they need to ensure the Frenchman’s car is ready for Saturday’s sessions.

Formula 1 teams usually have to abide by a strict curfew which prevents cars being worked on overnight, but Haas now have special permission to keep working.

The race stewards “consider that the circumstances causing the crash of Car 8 were entirely and clearly beyond the control of the Driver and the Competitor (and any other driver or competitor) and consider them as ‘force majeure’.”

