Grosjean ‘didn’t see anything’ before crash

Haas’ Romain Grosjean has said he was caught completely by surprise as a loose drain cover shredded his rear tyre and sent him flying into the wall.

The sudden accident forced the FP2 session to be red-flagged with 15 minutes, taking more precious time away on a day full of disruptions.

Valtteri Bottas and Kimi Raikkonen inadvertantly caused the crash by bringing the drain cover up when taking the racing line through Turn 13, prompting a thorough on-track inspection.

RED FLAG: Session halted temporarily after GRO hits the wall at Turn 13 He's out of the car and signals he is ok 👍#MalaysiaGP 🇲🇾 #FP2 pic.twitter.com/ZwwHLzqCN8 — Formula 1 (@F1) September 29, 2017

“I’m fine, that’s the most important thing,” said Grosjean after emerging from the Medical Car.

“I just seen the footage, apparently a drain came out.

“I didn’t see anything, it was on the racing line and then suddenly I had a big impact to my rear-right.”

“The next thing I knew my tyre’s not there any more and I’m just spinning and heading for the wall.”

“They’re going to sort things out,” the Frenchman added. “It’s a shame because we’ve lost a lot of time running and knowledge with tricky conditions.”

“But hopefully we find a good set-up for tomorrow, we find a bit more performance and the drain strays in place.”

Experience the full coverage of the FIA Formula One season throughout 2017 on FOX Sports Play, where you can watch LIVE races from angles unlike any other, highlights, interviews, behind the scenes and many more. Don’t miss it!