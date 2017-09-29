Duerden: Formula 1 will miss Malaysia Grand Prix

FOX Sports Asia’s John Duerden believes that Formula 1 will miss the Malaysian Grand Prix but bidding goodbye to Sepang also opens up other possibilities for the sport in Southeast Asia.

This weekend marks the end of an era – the final Malaysia Grand Prix. Formula 1 came to Sepang, not far from the capital of Kuala Lumpur, in 1999. Eighteen years later, it is coming to an end. Whether Malaysia will miss the race is hard to say but Formula One will miss Malaysia.

Towards the end of the last century, Malaysia felt that hosting the glamorous sport would increase its profile and improve the national brand. The country was one of the first outside the sport’s traditional heartlands to get involved and has provided some significant moments over the years.

Anyone who spends any time in Malaysia knows that thunderstorms can come and go in the space of 30 minutes but those 30 minutes can be intense experiences. There was an early downpour in 2001 that made conditions so difficult that only the great Michael Schumacher looked comfortable. Then there was 2009 when the weather halted the race to an extent that it was almost dark when it finally finished and it finished early as the race was abandoned after just 31 laps, only the fifth weather stoppage in the sport’s history.

Throw in the heat and the humidity and a more interesting track design than usual from track architect Hermann Tilke and the Malaysian Grand Prix has been one of the better ones over the years.

The government now believes that the reasons to hold the race no longer apply especially with the costs involved. Whatever branding it managed has already happened, the profile has been raised as far as it can go. The local population has never really taken it to their hearts and it is hard to see much of a legacy left behind in terms of building interest, passion and participation in motor sports.

This has been the case in some other Asian markets. South Korea and India followed Malaysia’s example over a decade later but, for various reasons, never really got off the ground, and the race came and went from those countries almost as quickly as a Malaysian downpour.

Malaysia had a good run but the emergence of Singapore and its iconic night race in the city’s centre also had an effect and perhaps the time is right. Ticket sales have been declining since 2014 and the predictability of the sport in recent years also does not help.

Yet Malaysia has done a service to Asia. Only the Japanese Grand Prix has more history and there is a long-standing interest in motorsport in the Land of the Rising Sun. It encouraged the sport’s focus on the world’s biggest continent and also showed that new countries could come in and stage a fine event. That the partnership has served its course may be sad but it is also one of the those things. Both parties have taken plenty out of the relationship.

It will be interesting in 2018 to see whether the country will miss the race when it skips over the peninsula and heads elsewhere but it will be more interesting to see what the sports does in Southeast Asia in the future. This youthful region has a population that is not far short of matching Europe and North America combined. It has to be a crucial market for the new owners of F1, Liberty Media.

With the withdrawal of Malaysia, Singapore will be the only ASEAN race. This meant that rumours that Singapore was also thinking about its future in the sport were never going to come to pass. F1 could not afford to lose another Asian race.

Yet Liberty Media has to work more closely with the region than previous boss Bernie Ecclestone. Southeast Asia can potentially be a major market but has to be nurtured, encouraged and supported and not just seen as a source of revenue from the beginning.

There is potential. Indonesia is the fourth most populous country in the world. Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines are not much further down the population table. All three are keen to get involved with more international events. Formula One may not be right for each of them but if the sport has ambitions in Asia – and it must if it is to be regarded as a global sport – then it has to look again.

There may be a desire to push more races towards city centres, rather than in the middle of nowhere which has been the case too often in the past and one thing that Southeast Asia is not short of is vibrant cities.

It is also not short of ambition, young people and improving economies. The end of the Malaysian Grand Prix – for now at least – is a blow to the sport but there is still plenty of opportunity for Formula One to succeed in Southeast Asia. It has to do so.