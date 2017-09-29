Kubica comeback chances ‘very slight’

Robert Kubica concedes his chances of returing to the Formula 1 grid are “very slight.”

Kubica was back in the cockpit of a Formula 1 car earlier this year when he tested for Renault, even taking part in the post-Hungarian GP test.

But while Renault’s decision to sign Carlos Sainz shut that door, Kubica is believed to be one of three drivers in line for a Williams race-seat.

The 32-year-old, though, admits his chances are slim.

“I am very realistic and I know that the possibility of my returning full-time to racing in Formula One is very slight,” he told FIA magazine Auto.

“Every day, I discover my new limits, but I have always hoped that I’d at least get the chance to give it a go.

“I’ve done a lot of kilometres in the simulator and I’ve driven in other categories, but I knew that only driving a Formula One car would give me those special feelings again and that proved to be true.”

The Polish driver spoke of the agony caused by his crash, not so much with the injuries but with all that was taken from him in that moment.

“Life had given me so much and then, in an instant, it took it all away. They say time is a healer but that wasn’t the case for me – in fact it made me suffer more.

“At first I thought I’d get full functionality back quite quickly, but that didn’t happen and the improvement I was hoping for didn’t come. It was tough, but I realised I had to accept it. Once I managed that, I was able to embark on a new chapter.”

“The accident turned my life upside down, but I’m aware that a few centimetres more and I wouldn’t be here talking about it. The biggest job I had to do was in my own head.

“There were some terrible times in which I no longer felt up to it. It was worse than a physical pain, but now I can finally feel at peace with myself, because I’m back to being who I was – a Formula One driver.”



