New three-year deal for Chinese Grand Prix

The Chinese Grand Prix will be staying on the Formula 1 calendar until at least 2020 after a new three-year deal was agreed between Formula 1 owners and Shanghai officials.

The Shanghai International Circuit has played host to a Formula 1 race every year since its debut in 2004, but there looks like there will be a slight change next year with the Chinese Grand Prix swapping places with the Bahrain Grand Prix on the 2018 calendar. The decision is subject to approval of the FIA World Motor Sport Council.

“We are very pleased to have reached an agreement which will see the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix continue as a fixture of the Formula 1 World Championship for at least a further three years,” said Chase Carey, Formula 1 chairman and CEO.

“This great country has already demonstrated an overwhelming show of interest in our sport and we firmly believe there is still a great deal of unexplored potential here.

“That’s why this renewed agreement is so important as part of our development strategy, especially in this part of the world.

“We and our partners in this venture want to make this Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix even more spectacular, while bringing Chinese fans ever closer to the sport.

“Finally, we wish to thank the Shanghai Municipal Government for the support it has given and continues to give to the Grand Prix, which has been a crucial element of its success.”



