FP1: Verstappen fastest at a wet Sepang

Max Verstappen topped a dominant Red Bull one-two at a wet Sepang circuit in FP1 after the session was delayed due to bad weather.

“Wet and unsettled” was the apt description of the conditions in Malaysia as FP1 got underway on Friday morning, or at least when it should have.

Heavy rain at 11am local time meant the session was delayed by 30 minutes. However, as happens with delays in the practice sessions, the clock counted down to leave the drivers with an hour of running.

But there wasn’t much of that.

It took a further 29 minutes before the first time of the morning was recorded, a 1:55.601 for Daniel Ricciardo on the intermediate tyres.

That at least sent other drivers scurrying out of the pits to play in the rain.

As the track marginally dried out, the Red Bull drivers showed superior pace in the wet with Max Verstappen claiming P1 with a 1:48.962 while Ricciardo was second, 0.757s down.

Fernando Alonso was third for McLaren as the rain levelled the playing field. But the Spaniard was still 1.6s down on Verstappen’s best.

Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel put in late laps to go fourth and fifth ahead of Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas and Lance Stroll.

Toro Rosso’s newest driver Pierre Gasly was ninth quickest as he made his official debut as a race driver. His best time, a 1:52.380, was 3.4s off the pace.

Sergey Sirotkin, one of several drivers to spin or go off the track in the wet, was tenth as he replaced Nico Hulkenberg for FP1.

Times

1 Max Verstappen Red Bull-TAG Heuer 1’48.962 11

2 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull-TAG Heuer 1’49.719 0.757 12

3 Fernando Alonso McLaren-Honda 1’50.597 1.635 6

4 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1’50.734 1.772 12

5 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1’51.009 2.047 12

6 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’51.518 2.556 8

7 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’52.007 3.045 10

8 Lance Stroll Williams-Mercedes 1’52.295 3.333 9

9 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso-Renault 1’52.380 3.418 14

10 Sergey Sirotkin Renault 1’53.521 4.559 10

11 Jolyon Palmer Renault 1’53.625 4.663 10

12 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren-Honda 1’53.771 4.809 10

13 Esteban Ocon Force India-Mercedes 1’53.896 4.934 6

14 Sean Gelael Toro Rosso-Renault 1’54.610 5.648 13

15 Sergio Perez Force India-Mercedes 1’54.669 5.707 4

16 Charles Leclerc Sauber-Ferrari 1’55.280 6.318 10

17 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber-Ferrari 1’55.652 6.690 10

18 Romain Grosjean Haas-Ferrari 1’56.211 7.249 8

19 Antonio Giovinazzi Haas-Ferrari 1’56.339 7.377 6

20 Felipe Massa Williams-Mercedes



