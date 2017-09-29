Alex Yoong’s Malaysia Grand Prix preview

My home race always brings back special memories for me.

Racing in front of friends and family way back in 2002 in my Minardi (which then turned into Torro Rosso) was definitely one of the highlights of my career. I still remember certain details from that week – driver parade, lining up on the grid – like it was yesterday.

With this weekend being the last time Formula One comes to our shores, there will be a particular sadness with me as we cover the race on Fox Sports. I’ll be in the studio once the racing starts and perhaps being far removed from Sepang will make it easier to handle.

Anyway, let’s now turn our attention to the weekend and the biggest story, which is obviously the championship battle. All the talk has been of Sebastian Vettel self destructing and putting himself out of the race on lap one, in Singapore, by crashing into Max Verstappan and Kimi Raikkonen. It was a pivotal moment as Lewis Hamilton took full advantage of the incident by going on to win the race.

I feel the media have been a little harsh on Vettel because he did what anyone in his position would have done – which was to cover the inside line after starting badly. However by only leaving room for one car instead of two, a racing incident then ensued.

Many say that as the championship leader he should have been more circumspect, but it’s really tough to take that stance in the heat of battle and impossible to see it when it’s happening in your blind spot.

Whichever way you dice it though, it’s put Hamilton (with his 28 point lead) firmly as favourite for the title now. We have six races remaining, with at least two of them as Mercedes-favoured tracks. With the other four Ferrari should be able to fight for wins, but it’s by no mean certain.

With such a big points lead between the two title protagonists, Vettel will also need his team-mate, Kimi Raikkonen to score well too so that he can take points off Hamilton.

A perfect place to start that sort of fight back would be this weekend in Malaysia. The heat may play nicely into Ferrari’s hands, like it did in Hungary and Singapore, but they really need to increase their chances of a one, two finish over Mercedes by having a better pace advantage. And that may just come down to how their new engine performs this weekend.

They delayed the introduction of their last upgrade of the year to this weekend instead of in Italy in the hope of finding a bit more performance from it. If it works, perhaps that could be enough of a game changer to get Vettel back into the championship fight.

There will also be a new face on the grid in Sepang as Torro Rosso have chosen to rest Daniil Kvyat and replace him with Pierre Gasly. The Red Bull reserve driver won the GP2 (F2) championship last year and has also impressed in the highly regarded Super Formula in Japan this year.

They’ve decided to give Gasly a chance in the Torro Rosso for Malaysia and Japan and it’s the sort of chance the

young Frenchman needs to grab with both hands. A good performance from these races for him should be enough to get him into the Torro Rosso seat for 2018.



