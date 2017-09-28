Vettel brushes off Hamilton question marks

Sebastian Vettel has brushed off comments from Lewis Hamilton after the Formula One championship leader questioned the Ferrari driver’s “weaknesses”.

Hamilton opened a 28-point advantage in the championship fight at the Singapore Grand Prix two weeks ago after Vettel crashed out on the first lap due to a collision with team-mate Kimi Raikkonen and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Vettel managed to escape any retrospective action, yet Hamilton has raised the issue of the errors coming into play from the German, ahead of this weekend’s Malaysian Grand Prix.

“It is great to have seen some of the weaknesses come through this year and I’m grateful for this recent one,” Hamilton told the BBC.

Vettel’s crash at Singapore could prove fatal to his hopes of landing a fifth world title after handing Hamilton a big advantage heading into the final six races of the season.

But when asked about Hamilton’s comments upon his arrival in Malaysia, Vettel wouldn’t be drawn into a war of words with the British driver.

He told Sky F1: “Accidents at the start happen. The way that happened can happen to anyone. If he can avoid that, good for him.

“It’s part of racing. These things happen and therefore your time is better spent looking forward.

“It certainly didn’t help. Lewis scored a lot of points but that’s the way it goes. What’s done is done.”



