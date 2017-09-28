Alonso punched a hole in a wall after Singapore exit

Booted out of the Singapore GP through no fault of his own, Fernando Alonso punched a hole in the wall in his private drivers’ room.

The double World Champion had hoped for a strong showing in Singapore given that the nature of the street circuit suited McLaren’s MCL32 and its under-powered Honda engine.

However his night ended early when he was caught up in the first corner chaos caused by Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen.

Although Alonso tried to continue, the damage to his car meant he was forced to retire.

Back in his private drivers’ room, he punched the wall.

Current #F1 cars are surprisingly sturdy. I initally thought @alo_oficial's race was over but he managed to do some more laps. #SingaporeGP pic.twitter.com/cKyouG43JH — Helmut Ivanoff (@HelmutIvanoff) September 17, 2017

When asked by Motorsport.com about leaving a hole in the wall, the McLaren driver said: “Yes… it is still there! It was frustration.

“When I saw the replay, and when I saw Vettel spinning out of Turn 3, we were just behind Lewis [Hamilton], and we were on the right tyre at that moment.

“So we could even try to overtake him if the moment arrives.

“Then probably, we lose one or two positions, but not more because it is a street circuit, no one will overtake you.

“And that podium could have been one of the biggest things of my career and we missed it.”



