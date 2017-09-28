Perez ‘concerned’ about McLaren threat in 2018

Sergio Perez admits McLaren could threaten Force India’s ‘best of the rest’ tag when they swap to Renault power in 2018.

Although Force India finished best of the rest behind F1’s top three teams in 2016, and look set to do so again this year, one could argue that they have benefited from McLaren’s demise.

The Woking team has had a torrid team with engine partner Honda, so much so that at the end of this season they are parting ways and instead swapping to Renault engines.

And that, Perez says, could make them a threat come 2018.

Standing room only as @SChecoPerez talks to the media. Lots of questions about his recently announced new contract for 2018 #MalasianGP pic.twitter.com/aNR6mK1rBL — Sahara Force India (@ForceIndiaF1) September 28, 2017

“Renault will be a threat but the one I’m more concerned about is McLaren,” said the Mexican driver.

“McLaren will be quite strong if all what they’ve been saying about their chassis is true. They should be quite strong next year.

“You will have the Renault’s, McLaren’s and Williams so it will not be an easy one.”

Perez, though, says he believes Force India can take the fight to F1’s bigger teams.

He added: “But all the time I have been in this team people have underestimated us and look where we are. There is good potential.”



Experience the full coverage of the FIA Formula One season throughout 2017 on FOX Sports Play, where you can watch LIVE races from angles unlike any other, highlights, interviews, behind the scenes and many more. Don’t miss it!