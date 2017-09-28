Liberty want a Leicester City dream in F1

Conceding that right now “there are no Leicester Cities in F1”, Sean Bratches says Liberty Media are wanting a more competitive grid, one in which shocks can happen.

Leicester City shocked the footballing world when they won the 2015/16 English Premier League season.

It was a fairytale season for the team that many believed was more likely to be relegated than win.

It was an inspiring result, showing that at times anything can happen – even the seemingly impossible.

Now Bratches was a similar dream for Formula 1 and believes there are five “north stars” that the sport must focus on.

“‘Revel in the racing’ is all about creating a better competition on the grid,” F1’s commercial boss told Motorsport.com. “Right now there are no Leicester Cities in F1.

“The back of the grid is way too far behind the front of the grid. It’s not a meritocracy.

“Through costs caps, reapportionment of revenue, or governance, we’re actually going to create a better spectacle, a better racing environment, a competitive one, for fans.”

He added: “We went to four continents, we talked to 10 avid fans, in each continent, for seven hours over two days.

“Our mission statement as a company came out of this – to ‘unleash the greatest racing spectacle on the planet’.”



