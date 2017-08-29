Alonso has ‘some offers’ from rival teams

Fernando Alonso has revealed that he has "some offers" from other Formula 1 teams amidst rumours that he could be off to Williams next season.

According to speculation in the Spa paddock, Williams have put an offer on the table with Lance Stroll's billionaire father keen to see the double World Champion head to Williams to develop both the car and his son.

Alonso, though, would not comment specifically on those rumours other than to say that teams other than McLaren are keen to sign him.

"I will have a think and take decisions in the next month," he said. "Definitely I have some offers.

"I did have offers in June, in July, in August. [To] 60 percent of them I said no already and the other 40 is still on the table."

The Spaniard reiterated that leaving Formula 1 also remains an option as he seeks a competitive drive for 2018.

"I haven't thought about my decision yet. I will wait and I will take the best decision for me and the one that makes me more happier next year.

