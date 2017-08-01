Wolff on Wehrlein’s future: Interesting things to come

With Pascal Wehrlein facing the prospect of losing his Sauber seat, Toto Wolff says there could be “some interesting” moves regarding F1’s driver line-up.

Although Wehrlein has scored all five of Sauber’s points this season, the Mercedes protégé could be dropped at the end of this season.

With Sauber and Ferrari continuing their link up, the Scuderia’s president has stated that he would like Sauber to become their “junior team” and the place in which to train Ferrari’s young drivers.

Asked about Wehrlein’s future, Mercedes motorsport boss Wolff told Sky Sports: “There are lots of movements on the chess board at the moment.

“I guess in the next two weeks there could be some interesting things happening.”

