Vergne, Lotterer make history in Santiago

Techeetah drivers Jean-Eric Vergne and Andre Lotterer finished first and second in an exhilarating E-Prix on the streets of Santiago on Saturday as the pair did what has never been done before.

Never before in the history of Formula E has a team claimed a one-two podium finish in a race. That all changed on Saturday in Chile though as Vergne and Lotterer raced to glory.

The best part of it all? Techeetah are a ‘Customer Team’. That means that they only get three test days, where as other manufacturers get 15.

Despite being teammates though, both drivers were out to win the race. The contest for first was so fierce that with just four laps to go, Lotterer smashed into the back of Vergne, almost sending him into the wall on turn five and risking his own race.

However, they were not be denied and completed the rest of the race without any other major incidents.

“It’s racing in the end and I had a lot of pace in the car. He knows exactly how to defend!” said Lotterer afterwards – justifying the attacks on his teammate.

“A one-two win, buddies, and podiums – life is good!”

In third place was Renault e.dams’ Sebastien Buemi. Mahindra Racing’s Felix Rosenqvist claimed fourth.

In Lucas Di Grassi and Daniel Abt, both Audi Sport Abt Shaeffler drivers did not complete the race due to technical difficulties.