Gen 2 Formula E car looks like a Batmobile

Formula E is set to release their futuristic looking Gen 2 chassis in March, and boy do they look interesting…

The cars will feature in the 2018-2019 season, to begin in the latter half of the year. Alejandro Agag, Formula E founder and CEO is excited about revolutionising motorsport.

“This car represents the future of racing,” said Agag.

“When we started Formula E, our goal was to break the mould and challenge the status quo – bringing a revolution to motorsport. This next generation car represents that revolution.”

Formula E released tension-building trailer for their new car, which which no doubt turn many heads at the Geneva Motor Show in March.

Agag went on to say that Formula E will take over it’s much bigger brother in two decades. On a related note, new F1 owners, Liberty Media, revealed on Wednesday that they have done away with grid girls.