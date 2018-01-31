Agag: Formula E will overhaul F1 in 20 years

Having launched the new Formula E car, series founder Alejandro Agag believes it will be the "biggest" racing championship within the next two decades.
Formula E made its debut in 2014 and has grown into a 12-race calendar that visits ten different countries.
"In 20 years' time, I don't see anything bigger than Formula E," Agag tells City A.M.
"Formula One is an entertainment proposition, [like] today, horse racing is an entertainment proposition.
"Formula E will be the main motorsport championship because it is the championship that is connected to the industry."
He added: "I think that we could become one and only."
Agag is also buoyed by Formula 1 adopting some aspects from Formula E such as their approach to social media, online access and wanting more street races.
"They are copying many things we do," he said, adding with a smile: "But it might be a coincidence."
