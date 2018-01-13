Rosenqvist passes Buemi to snatch Marrakech win

Felix Rosenqvist made a late pass on Sebastien Buemi to win the Marrakech ePrix on Saturday and take lead in the overall standings.

The Mahindra driver was third until just before the mid-race car swaps, but was able to overtake a slowing Sam Bird to grab second and then overtook Buemi for the win.

Buemi held on to take second for Renault eDams, with a fading Bird only just holding on to a podium finish for DS Virgin Racing ahead of Jaguar’s Nelson Piquet Jr.

Not a bad day in the office for @Frosenqvist and @MahindraRacing! #MarrakeshEPrix pic.twitter.com/NVemvLr5Lv — ABB FIA Formula E Championship (@FIAFormulaE) January 13, 2018

Starting from pole, Buemi led in the early stages, with Bird hot on his tail, but when Rosenqvist made his move to snatch second midway through the race, he had a new challenger to contend with.

With just a few laps remaining – and not long after a full-course yellow was deployed – Rosenqvist made his move on Buemi at the tricky Turn 7 left-hander to take the lead.

. @FRosenqvist takes the lead from @Sebastien_buemi with 4 laps to go #MarrakeshEPrix pic.twitter.com/GGfeBQXVX9 — ABB FIA Formula E Championship (@FIAFormulaE) January 13, 2018

From there it was a comfortable win for the Swede, just ahead of Buemi, with Bird a distant third, seemingly dealing with a gearbox problem.

"Brilliant, mate, brilliant! The word is brilliant." #MarrakeshEPrix pic.twitter.com/T1PIe9fQql — ABB FIA Formula E Championship (@FIAFormulaE) January 13, 2018

After falling behind Jose Maria Lopez, Piquet recovered to take fourth, with Techeetah’s Jean-Eric Vergne also lifting himself to fifth ahead of Dragon Racing’s Lopez in sixth.

Maro Engel finished seventh but a post-race drive-through penalty saw him relegated to 13th.

That promoted Nick Heidfeld to seventh, followed by Andretti debutant Tom Blomqvist in eighth and Nico Prost and Alex Lynn completing the top 10.

Reigning Formula E champion Lucas di Grassi did not score any points after being forced to retire with a battery management issue.

Race results

1 Felix Rosenqvist Mahindra Racing

2 Sébastien Buemi DAMS 0.945

3 Sam Bird Virgin Racing 5.762

4 Nelson Piquet Jr. Jaguar Racing 6.554

5 Jean-Eric Vergne Techeetah 12.238

6 Jose Maria Lopez Dragon Racing 16.491

7 Maro Engel Venturi 26.915

8 Nick Heidfeld Mahindra Racing 28.381

9 Tom Blomqvist Andretti Autosport 32.380

10 Nicolas Prost DAMS 33.099

11 Alex Lynn Virgin Racing 33.520

12 Daniel Abt Team Abt 40.951

13 Mitch Evans Jaguar Racing 46.278

14 Antonio Felix da Costa Andretti Autosport 56.116

15 Jérôme d’Ambrosio Dragon Racing 1’13.805

16 Luca Filippi NIO Formula E Team 1 lap

Ret Edoardo Mortara monaco Venturi –

Ret Oliver Turvey NIO Formula E Team –

Ret Andre Lotterer Techeetah –

Ret Lucas di Grassi Team Abt –